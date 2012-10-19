WASHINGTON Oct 19 Virginia Democratic
congressmen urged the state's Republican governor on Friday to
use his influence in Washington to press for a "balanced"
deficit reduction deal, one with more revenue to replace some of
the looming spending cuts they said would devastate Virginia's
economy.
The appeal to Republican Governor Bob McDonnell comes just
days after he urged President Barack Obama to push Senate
Democrats to pass a Republican plan to halt spending cuts that
would hit military and defense contractors in January.
Virginia stands to lose 207,571 jobs as a result of the
coming across-the-board cuts of $109 billion for federal
programs, according to a study commissioned by the Aerospace
Industries Association. Half the cuts are allocated to
defense-related programs, and half would hit other discretionary
domestic spending.
But in Virginia, which is home to the Pentagon and many
military contractors, the job impact from defense cuts would be
larger, with 136,191 jobs lost, compared to 71,380 jobs lost
from non-defense cuts, according to the AIA study.
McDonnell argued that the defense cuts also would put U.S.
national security at risk.
The Republican plan to halt the military cuts, written by
Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan and passed by
the House in May, would shift the first year's worth of cuts to
domestic programs, several of which aid the poor, including
Medicaid and food stamps. The Democratic-controlled Senate has
declined, so far, to debate or vote on the plan.
In their letter to McDonnell, Congressmen Jim Moran, Gerald
Connolly and Bobby Scott said the Republican plan would simply
push the burden of cuts onto domestic programs and trigger
"massive layoffs" in Virginia's large non-defense federal
workforce.
"Your concerns about the impact on Virginia of a sequester
(automatic spending cuts) to defense spending, which we share,
applies almost equally to non-defense discretionary spending, to
which your letter (to Obama) is silent," the Democrats wrote to
McDonnell.
The congressmen said McDonnell was "uniquely positioned" to
influence House Speaker John Boehner and Majority Leader Eric
Cantor - a Virginia Republican himself. McDonnell has campaigned
tirelessly for Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in
the battleground state.
"We hope you will join us in calling on Speaker Boehner and
Majority Leader Cantor to begin discussions on a balanced
deficit reduction package that can garner bipartisan support,"
they wrote.
A spokesman for McDonnell in Richmond was not immediately
available for comment on the Democrats' request.
The aerospace industry and its main union also on Friday
tried to push the defense cuts into the limelight in the final
presidential debate on Monday, calling on the moderator, CBS
newsman Bob Schieffer, to include a question on the topic.
The Aerospace Industries Association and the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in a joint
statement noted that the subject had received "scant attention"
in previous debates, despite its substantial impact on the
economy.
"Sequestration would be a disaster for our national
security," they said. Monday night's debate is set to focus on
foreign policy.