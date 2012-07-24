* Treasury Secretary Geithner sees quiet progress
* No sign of resolution any time soon
* Nov. 6 election results may drive decisions
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, July 24 The dreaded "fiscal cliff"
is rapidly becoming Washington's preoccupation - similar to the
budget and debt-limit fight that consumed the U.S. capital last
summer.
Not a day goes by without a series of volleys from leading
partisans on the subject of the steep end-of-year tax hikes and
spending cuts that would go into effect if lawmakers fail to
act.
In the past week, President Barack Obama, Republican
presidential challenger Mitt Romney, the speaker of the House of
Representatives, the Senate's two top leaders, the treasury
secretary and the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee
all have weighed in.
Each is fretting about the combination of events, known as
the fiscal cliff, that threatens to weaken a shaky U.S. economy
unless action is taken.
These include: the Dec. 31 expiration of across-the-board
income tax cuts; the Jan. 2 start of deep, automatic spending
cuts of $1.2 trillion over 10 years; the need early in 2013 to
raise U.S. borrowing authority or face a debt default; and the
need for Congress to fund programs beyond the Sept. 30 end of
the current fiscal year to avert government shutdowns.
The Senate is debating the tax issue this week. The House
will take it up next week.
That debate is shaping up along familiar fault lines.
Republicans want to continue income tax breaks for everyone,
including the wealthiest Americans, while ending some tax
credits for the poor, college students and families with
children. Democrats want to continue those tax breaks, while
ending tax cuts on annual income beyond $250,000.
Corporate executives, increasingly alarmed by the dispute,
are getting more deeply involved. Secretary of Defense Leon
Panetta met with a group of defense industry executives on
Monday to hear their concerns.
There is much talk of backroom negotiations.
"If you listen carefully in private, behind the scenes in
the Senate and in the House, with a lot of support from people
in the business community, they're looking ... at the tough
things you have to look at when you figure out" how to avoid the
cliff, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on PBS's
"Charlie Rose" show on Monday. "And that's very good."
Publicly, the various combatants in what may become a
titanic political struggle are posturing and staking out
positions, with no sign of decisions being made until after the
Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections.
That may be because nothing has happened to change the
political calculus and give one side or the other a reason to
move toward compromise. The presidential race remains tight. The
economy has not taken off. Surveys of U.S. public opinion show
only modest awareness of the cliff or its elements.
When coupled with the slowly unfolding economic crisis in
Europe, the uncertainty over America's budget and tax policies
is keeping policymakers in world capitals, not to mention
businesses, on edge for fear that decisions in Washington could
push the U.S. economy back into recession.
"Everything depends on the outcome of the election,"
Republican Senator Patrick Toomey told reporters.
'UNDER THE BUS'
Toomey, one of 12 lawmakers who last November failed to
reach a "grand bargain" on deficit-reduction, also said he is
continuing to fine-tune a tax reform plan that he wants to have
ready in case an end-of-year opportunity to offer it arises.
He was in part responding to a speech last week by
Democratic Senator Patty Murray. She promised that "if we can't
get a good deal, a balanced deal that calls on the wealthy to
pay their fair share, then I will absolutely continue this
debate into 2013 rather than lock in a long-term deal this year
that throws middle-class families under the bus."
Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, said
on Tuesday he was optimistic that a post-election, "lame-duck"
session of Congress would produce a deal to avoid the fiscal
cliff.
"I believe that when the challenges are the greatest and the
most immediate, that it has tendency to focus attention" of
lawmakers, Hoyer told reporters.
Washington politicians, meanwhile, seem content to simply
debate whether there should be any tax increases on the wealthy
- as Democrats want - to help share the burden of controlling
budget deficits that have been topping $1 trillion annually.
Republicans oppose such tax hikes at year's end, saying that
would jeopardize the economy. Instead, they want to continue the
existing tax rates for another year, giving Congress time to
take a look at broad tax reform in 2013. A second part of the
debate next year could be how to cut the cost of federal
retirement and healthcare programs for the elderly and poor.
Lawmakers reached an 11th-hour deal last August after a huge
showdown, averting an historic government debt default. They
agreed on nearly $1 trillion in federal spending cuts over 10
years with the promise to impose another $1.2 trillion to reduce
budget deficits. The deal was coupled with an increase in the
Treasury Department's borrowing authority as it had bumped up
against a legal limit.
CALLING THE SHOTS
Republicans hope that they will have a Republican president
and Republican-controlled Congress calling the shots in 2013.
Republicans currently control the House while Obama's fellow
Democrats control the Senate.
Both parties hope their arguments will carry them to victory
on Nov. 6 and thus do not see a need to cut any deals yet.
Geithner, in his interview with Charlie Rose, said the steep
tax increases and spending cuts now scheduled for year's end
would cause "a lot of damage" to the already-fragile economy.
Obama on Monday warned Republicans to "stop playing
politics" with the U.S. military, adding that "there's no
reason" the two parties cannot come together on a "balanced
approach" to deficit-reduction, tax policy and military funding.
On Wednesday, the Senate is expected to take a test vote on
the Democrats' plan to continue the low taxes on annual income
below $250,000 first put in place under Republican former
President George W. Bush, and let taxes rise on income above
that level in a move they say would force the wealthiest to
share the burdens of fiscal responsibility.
Republicans are expected to block the move, although the two
sides have yet to agree on whether votes on alternative plans
would also be allowed.
Next week, House Republicans will stage their own
election-year message on tax policy with a bill that simply
would extend all the current Bush-era tax cuts for another year.
"The time to act on the problems we face is right now. The
fiscal cliff draws closer with each passing day," Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell said.
The White House kept up the pressure for extending
middle-class tax cuts, saying that failing to do so would cause
their taxes to rise in January by $2,200 for a family of four.
The Obama administration's National Economic Council report
released on Tuesday stated that Republican proposals to continue
all of the Bush-era income tax cuts, even for high earners,
would raise taxes on 25 million families with incomes below
$250,000 by ending some targeted tax credits.
While Dec. 31 is the big fiscal deadline facing Congress,
there is another deadline - Sept. 30 - that could be a warm-up
to the fiscal cliff and test Republican's and Democrats' ability
to avoid disaster.
That is when money runs out to fund the government. A deal
by Sept. 30, even a stopgap one, to avert a shutdown of fede