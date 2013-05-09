* Senate Democrats unlikely to act on bill
* House Republicans mull debt ceiling strategy
* Fannie Mae government repayment delays deadline
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, May 9 Republicans in the House of
Representatives passed a bill on Thursday, over the threat of a
White House veto, that would allow the government to borrow
money to pay bondholders and retirees if Congress fails to reach
a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.
The legislation is not expected to move forward in the
Democratic-controlled Senate, but what is essentially a tactical
maneuver will allow the Republicans who control the House to
argue they have done their best to avoid a potential credit
default and repeat of 2011's debt limit fight.
"Financial markets ought to be confident that their Treasury
bonds are safe, regardless of what political storms are raging
in Washington," said Republican Representative Tom McClintock of
California.
The bill, which passed 221-207 with no Democratic support,
would essentially raise the debt ceiling for only two payments:
interest and principal on government bonds as well as Social
Security retirement benefits. Other government bills would be
paid by incoming revenue until there was no more cash remaining.
The White House said it would veto the bill and Democratic
lawmakers called it the "pay China first" legislation as the
Asian country holds more than $1.2 trillion in U.S. government
bonds and is America's largest foreign creditor.
A number of Republicans also opposed the bill and said it
would allow the United States to incur more debt - the very
problem Republicans say they want to solve.
"It is a debt limit increase, and I think many do not
realize that," said Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, one
of eight Republicans who voted against the bill. "Instead of
helping to bring the national debt under control, this bill will
only make a bad problem worse."
By the end of next week, the Obama administration will no
longer be able to borrow money to fund government operations
because Congress has only agreed to extend the government's
borrowing authority until May 19.
This will force the U.S. Treasury to start using its limited
accounting maneuvers to extend its borrowing power. Such
measures are not permanent and analysts say they could be
exhausted by October.
REPUBLICAN STRATEGY
House Republicans are looking for ways to deal with the debt
limit while staying true to House Speaker John Boehner's rule
that any debt limit increase be matched by budget cuts and
program reforms.
Republicans have been trying to force the administration to
slash government spending and change Medicare healthcare and
Social Security benefits in return for an increase in the debt
ceiling.
They still have time to broker a deal with the White House
as the federal government is running a much smaller deficit so
far this year. Also, government-controlled Fannie Mae, the
biggest U.S. mortgage finance company, said on Thursday it would
repay the U.S. Treasury nearly $60 billion, giving the
government more revenue.
So far, no deficit reduction deal is in sight. Though some
allies of chief Republican tax writer Dave Camp of Michigan have
floated the idea of linking a debt-limit increase to a revamp of
the income tax code and lower tax rates.
This would allow lawmakers to skirt the politically painful
decisions related to the costs of Medicare and Social Security.
However, it is unclear if mainstream party supporters, much less
the conservative faction of the Republican Party, will go along
with this.
"It wouldn't be enough," said Kevin Brady, a Texas
Republican, who noted that reform of the Social Security and
Medicare benefits programs still would be required.
Camp has been working for more than a year to draft an
overhaul of the entire tax code and has vowed repeatedly to move
legislation out of his Ways and Means Committee this year.
House Republican are due to hold a meeting next week to
discuss the various debt ceiling options.