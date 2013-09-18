WASHINGTON, Sept 18 A U.S. House Republican
spending bill would include a provision designed to prevent a
devastating debt default if Congress does not raise the debt
ceiling on time, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
Although the legislative language has not been finalized,
the spending bill would also instruct the U.S. Treasury
Department to prioritize its debt payments in the event of a
government default.
President Barack Obama's administration has warned Congress
that it must raise the debt limit before mid-October or there
will not be enough revenue for government payments including
debt payments.