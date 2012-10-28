* Could look like 2011 all over again
* Republican conditions weigh on debt-limit debate
* Debt-limit hike could be too much for lame-duck Congress
By Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 A U.S. debt-ceiling increase
could be headed for a Wall Street-rattling s howdown in 2013 if
Congress, as expected, shuns a quick and easy fix at the end of
this year in favor of another round of last-minute brinkmanship.
Regardless of who wins the Nov. 6 elections, many
congressional aides and Capitol Hill observers are predicting
that lawmakers will go right up to the deadline - probably
around mid-February or early March - before increasing the $16.4
trillion limit on borrowing that is nearly exhausted.
While no one is certain of another 11th-hour fight in
February or March, no one is ruling it out.
Without the bigger government credit card, the U.S. Treasury
Department no longer would be able to finance government
operations, forcing widespread shutdowns and default on debt
payments to creditors from China to England.
It is a scenario almost exactly like the summer of 2011 when
investors, credit-rating agencies and capitals around the world
watched with alarm as Washington went to the brink before
reaching a debt-limit and deficit-reduction deal.
Another such showdown is "always a possibility," a
Republican staffer said, even though there will be an
opportunity to head it off early in a post-election "lame-duck"
session of Congress set to begin on Nov. 13.
That session will be focused mainly on trying to clean up
another big mess Congress has created over a series of imminent
tax increases and spending cuts - known as the "fiscal cliff" -
that could throw the U.S. economy back into recession if allowed
to happen.
"A lot of people (in Congress) don't want it (the debt-limit
increase) to be part of the lame duck," the aide said. "For many
people, the situation is complicated enough as it is" with the
budget and tax decisions. "So why not take one component out of
the equation," the aide added.
A Senate Republican leadership aide, who also asked not to
be identified, flat out predicted, "You're just going to see a
focus on tax cuts and spending cuts" - and not raising the debt
limit - during the upcoming post-election session of Congress.
But even the main two fiscal-cliff problems - how to parcel
out a new round of deep spending cuts and how to structure tax
rates - are probably too daunting for Congress to fully deal
with during the short, five-week post-election session.
As a result, they will have to be revisited next year, when
Democratic President Barack Obama promises to negotiate a
comprehensive deficit-reduction deal if he is re-elected. Last
year, he and House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, a
Republican, nearly shook hands on a $4 trillion package of
spending cuts and revenue increases.
Bruce Josten, the chief lobbyist for the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce, told Reuters that since the debt limit is so closely
tied to those other big decisions, they all ought to be
addressed simultaneously, probably in 2013.
Does that set up another bruising fight over the debt limit?
"Of course," Josten replied.
Just as in 2011, the ominous debt-limit deadline will not be
the only one breathing down lawmakers' necks in the first
quarter of 2013.
On March 31, Washington runs out of money to pay for nearly
all government activities and will be searching for a deal to
fund programs through Sept. 30, 2013.
Members of Congress - gun shy of Tea Party protests against
more spending and more borrowing - probably will need the hard
reality of these twin deadlines to be forced to act, according
to congressional aides and budget and tax specialists outside of
government.
STRINGS ATTACHED
Technically, market analysts expect the debt limit to
actually be reached Dec. 31. But they predict that Treasury
Department maneuvers will allow the government to continue
operating safely until mid-February. Even with last year's
scares, analysts do not think it is important for Congress to
increase the limit before the end of the year.
"It would be nice not to go down to the drop-dead date, but
with the way the process has evolved over the last 20 years,
operating on auxiliary engines is standard practice now," said
Lou Crandall, chief economist with Wrightson ICAP, referring to
emergency steps the Treasury Department can take to briefly
delay exhausting its borrowing limit.
Representative Chris Van Hollen, a member of the House
Democratic leadership, told Reuters: "It would serve the country
well if we could resolve that issue (raising the debt limit)
sooner rather than later ... in the lame-duck session."
But political considerations are standing in the way.
If Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney wins on
Nov. 6, Democrats likely would want to see the next debt-limit
increase - always unpopular with voters - on the new president's
watch rather than on Obama's, said a Senate Democratic aide.
If Obama is elected to a second term, he likely will have to
deal with a House of Representatives still under Republican
control. And Boehner repeatedly has warned he is not willing to
let the debt limit rise without strings attached: For every
dollar of higher borrowing authority, there would have to be at
least one dollar of savings.
So for example, if Obama were to seek a $1 trillion debt
limit increase Congress would have to find $1 trillion in
spending cuts or tax increases under Boehner's rule. That is
probably too ambitious for a lame-duck session that will last
only five weeks or so.
One House aide, however, suggested that if Congress during
the lame duck approved a "framework" for larger deficit
reduction steps next year - with details to be worked out later
- that might be enough to satisfy Boehner's demand.