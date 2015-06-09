(Adds comments from Thornberry, Mikulski and McConnell, veto
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S.Senate Republicans on
Tuesday successfully defended their bid to avoid
across-the-board budget caps by using some $38 billion in
"emergency" war funding to expand military spending.
Senators voted 51-46, along party lines, to defeat an
amendment to an annual defense policy bill that would have
barred a Republican-led plan to use the special war funds to
avoid the spending cap, but only for the Department of Defense.
The mandatory spending limits have been in place for two
years.
In an early gambit in what will likely be a difficult
partisan clash over U.S. budget and tax policy this year,
Democrats have been threatening to hold up spending bills until
lawmakers agree on a plan to scrap mandatory spending limits for
domestic programs as well as defense.
Republicans argue that the military should be spared many of
the so-called sequestration cuts to ensure national security,
but they accuse Democrats of using the issue to camouflage a
desire for irresponsible spending.
"It's wrong to use defense as leverage or as blackmail to
try to force higher spending in other programs," Republican
Representative Mac Thornberry, the chairman of the House Armed
Services Committee, told reporters.
Democrats say other programs subject to the spending caps,
such as medical research, embassy security and education, are
also important.
"If you don't like what happened at Benghazi, and none of us
do, you need to spend money on embassy security," said Senator
Barbara Mikulski, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations
Committee, referring to the deadly 2012 attack on U.S.
facilities in Libya.
Democrats called the war funds plan a "gimmick" and said
Republicans should agree to negotiate an easing of the
across-the-board budget constraints.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he
would decline to convene a budget negotiating panel, adding that
discretionary spending levels were already set in House and
Senate budget plans passed earlier this year.
"There's been a lot of big talk about stopping bills. We'll
see whether they really want to do that," McConnell said.
The Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) money, intended to
fund ongoing wars, does not count against the budget caps.
President Barack Obama asked for $50 billion in OCO funding
in his budget request, but Congress added $38 billion for the
Pentagon. The White House has threatened to veto the defense
policy bill over the use of the contingency fund money.
