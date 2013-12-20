By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 20 The U.S. Senate approved its
annual defense policy bill late Thursday despite partisan
rancor, agreeing to reform the way the military justice system
responds to sexual assaults and boosting the Pentagon's ability
to help destroy Syria's chemical weapons.
The Senate approved the National Defense Authorization Act
on an 84-15 vote, sending the measure to President Barack Obama
for his signature after 30 hours of deliberation that involved
very little debate and much expression of anger by lawmakers
barred from offering amendments.
"This is a big, important, profoundly significant piece of
legislation, yet it's being jammed through here in about 24
hours without any opportunity to offer amendments," said
Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas.
Some lawmakers accused the chamber's Democratic leadership
of stifling debate to avoid a measure on new Iran sanctions that
might embarrass the Obama administration at a time when it is
trying to negotiate a solution to Tehran's nuclear program.
Determined to have a debate anyway, Republican Senators John
McCain and Lindsay Graham engaged in a discussion about Iran's
nuclear enrichment, which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes
but Washington believes is aimed at developing nuclear arms.
"Here's the basic question for us as a nation and the world
at large: Do you believe the Iranians when they say they're not
trying to develop a nuclear weapon ... ? Do you believe them
when they make that claim given the reality of their enrichment
program, their lying, their cheating," Graham asked.
The legislation approved by the Senate is a huge bill that
authorizes everything from overall defense spending levels and
military pay to procurement of weapons systems and
military-related foreign policy issues.
This year's final measure included more than 30 provisions
aimed at overhauling the military's response to sex crimes,
giving greater support to victims and reforming the military
justice code to enable a tougher response to the crime.
Senator Clair McCaskill, who had advocated additional
changes that were not included in the final bill, said the
measure represented "a huge win" for sexual assault victims but
added "this is no finish line."
"In the months and years ahead, vigilance will be required
to ensure that these historic reforms are implemented forcefully
and effectively," she said.
The reforms strip commanders of their power to overturn the
sentences of a trial by court martial. They eliminate a
five-year statute of limitations on rape and sexual assault and
establish minimum sentencing guidelines for those found guilty
of sex crimes.
The changes also will ensure victims are represented by
special attorneys to help them protect their own rights. And
they make retaliation against people who report sexual offenses
a separate crime.
The bill did not include an additional proposal by Senator
Kristen Gillibrand, who is seeking to put decisions about
prosecuting sex crimes in the hands of specialized attorneys
rather than a victim's commanders, a measure opposed by military
leaders.
The bill includes authorizations for the Pentagon to help in
the effort to destroy Syria's chemical weapons stockpiles, as
well as funding to pay for the effort.
The act makes it easier for the White House to transfer
prisoners in the U.S. war against al Qaeda from the facility at
Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to countries willing to accept them.
The act authorizes a Pentagon base budget of $526.8 billion
in the 2014 fiscal year. But that amount is about $28 billion
more than the $498 billion agreed under the bipartisan budget
deal approved by Congress this week and will have to be
reconciled in a final appropriations bill early next year.
The authorizations included $17.6 billion for U.S. nuclear
weapons programs in the Energy Department and $80.7 billion for
the war in Afghanistan and other overseas operations.