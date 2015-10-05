WASHINGTON Oct 5 The White House said on Monday that President Barack Obama would veto the current version of a bill to reauthorize U.S. defense spending as passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the White House opposes the bill because it allows Congress to restore defense pre-sequestration spending to spending levels without raising those limits on non-defense items. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Susan Heavey)