CAMBRIDGE, Md., Feb 13 U.S. President Barack
Obama and fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives face
a key question when they meet on Friday, Valentine's Day: how
much love do they dare show each other before the November
elections.
Obama will address House Democrats on the final day of their
three-day retreat in this waterfront town, which has lawmakers
buzzing about policy and politics and edgy about their Election
Day chances.
"The president recognizes that there's some tension," said
Democratic Representative John Larson of Connecticut.
With Obama's approval ratings down to about 43 percent and
the president still struggling with criticism of the troubled
rollout of his signature healthcare law, some Democrats up for
reelection do not want to be seen with the president at campaign
events in their states.
At a private meeting with Senate Democrats in Washington
last week, Obama said he understood and did not feel insulted,
said one senator, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"The president realizes some Democrats will have a better
chance of winning without him around," the senator said.
All 435 House seats along with 36 of the 100 Senate seats
are up for grabs in the November election.
Republicans are expected to retain the House, which they now
control 232-200, with three vacancies. They also hope to seize
control of the Senate, which Democrats hold, 55-45.
Regardless of concerns about Obama, he will help his party
rally its liberal base, raise money and make its case to voters.
In Cambridge, Democrats have been discussing their policy
agenda, which includes raising the minimum wage and taking other
steps to reduce the gap between the rich and poor.
Democrats have applauded Obama for vowing to accomplish some
goals through executive actions if Republicans resist. But
Democrats have expressed frustration that the president does not
always show a lot of fire.
Their meeting with Obama on Friday, a portion of which will
be open to the news media, follows a private session last week
at the White House.
Several of those who attended that private session said both
sides showed some tough love and frustration, along with some
frank and warm exchanges. They said a number of House Democrats
lined up to ask Obama questions and challenge him on domestic as
well as foreign policies.
Representative Larson recalled that one lawmaker asked Obama
why he did not fire anyone for the botched rollout of his
healthcare program. He said the president responded: "'Because
it's my responsibility. We messed up. My bad. But we'll fix it.
You have my word.' He could not have been more blunt."
The president took questions for about 45 minutes and then,
in a rarity for him, hung around for another hour to talk with
members one on one.
"It was a good session," said Democratic Representative Hank
Johnson of Georgia. "Sometimes it takes tension between friends
in order for the best policy to emerge."
On Friday, Obama may face questions about his bid for
expanded trade authority, which Democratic critics fear could
lead to deals that cost Americans jobs.
Obama and his Democrats have had an often rocky relationship
since shortly after he took office in January 2009. They came
together in 2012 when Obama won a second term and Democrats
increased their majority in the Senate and wrested a few seats
back from Republicans in the House.
In 2012, Democrats running for the House actually got more
votes nationwide than Republicans. But because of how the
districts were drawn, Republicans still won a majority of the
435 seats and maintained their control of the chamber.
This year, Democrats face a new problem.
Traditionally, the party of a president loses seats in the
mid-term election of the president's second term, largely due to
some voter fatigue with the incumbent.
According to the Gallup polling firm, since 1946, when
presidents were above 50 percent approval, their party loses an
average of 14 House seats in mid-term elections, When the
president's approval is below 50 percent, like Obama's is now,
his party loses an average of 36 seats.
Since Obama's first term, Democrats have complained that he
often seemed more interested in placating Republicans than his
own party, such as in negotiating parameters of his healthcare
plan and agreeing to deep spending cuts in 2011.
When healthcare reform was debated in 2009 and 2010, many
Democrats wanted to include a "public option", a federally run
insurance agency. But Obama, hoping to woo some Republicans who
opposed the public option, dropped the idea. The 2010 Affordable
Care Act passed without a single Republican vote.
Democrats also complain that Obama has not always kept them
abreast of his plans, such as last year when he backed a
proposal to trim the cost-of-living adjustment for Social
Security benefits. Many in his party rejected the idea.
Republicans have sought to make Obamacare the top
election-year issue, insisting it is an unpopular disaster.
Yet Democrat were encouraged by word this week that the
number of people who have enrolled in its private health plans
rose to 3.3 million in recent months, providing evidence that
the drive to cover the uninsured is gaining steam.
Democratic Representative Henry Waxman of California, one of
Obama's biggest backers, brushes off complaints by colleagues
about the president.
"Whether they want him in their district or not is each
candidate's decision," he said. "But they appreciate the fact
that he is going to go out there and raise the money for these
campaigns. It is essential. He has the bully pulpit."
