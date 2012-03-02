* Democrat Dicks to leave House after 18 terms

* Boeing to lose strong ally in Congress

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON, March 2 Airplane manufacturer Boeing Co is set to lose a key ally in Congress as Norm Dicks, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, said on Friday he will not seek re-election in November.

Dicks, a 36-year representative from Washington state, has counted helping Boeing win a hard-fought U.S. military air tanker contract as a highlight of his career. He said in a statement he wanted to "change gears and enjoy life at a different pace."

The departure of Dicks, 72, is not expected to cause problems for his party in the Nov. 6 elections. His Puget Sound district is considered solidly Democratic, voting 57 percent for President Barack Obama in 2008.

The son of a U.S. Navy shipyard worker, Dicks has been an advocate of strong defense spending, pushing for big-ticket weapons programs, Pacific Northwest military bases and fighting to maintain jobs at Boeing, his state's largest private employer. It earned him the nickname of "Mr Boeing" in the corridors of Congress.

He was instrumental in tilting the balance of favor at the Pentagon for a new $35 billion refueling tanker program to Boeing from Airbus.

"Boeing is losing a powerful advocate who has been in a key position to influence the direction of billions of dollars in spending," said Nick Schwellenbach at the watchdog group Project on Government Oversight.

Dicks, who has been re-elected by wide margins in recent years, has brought billions of federal dollars to his district as an energetic advocate of the now-banned practice known as earmarking, under which individual lawmakers inserted pet spending projects into legislation.

There is a two-year moratorium that ends next year on this practice, but many Republicans are pushing for a permanent, more ironclad ban to help curb spending and bring deficits under control. Despite the moratorium, senators are finding ways to stuff road projects into a transportation bill now under debate. (Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Vicki Allen)