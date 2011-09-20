* Dispute threatens must-pass spending bill
* Another round of budget brinkmanship possible
* Reid says won't 'cave in' to Republicans
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. Congress on
Tuesday drifted toward another confrontation that could disrupt
wide swaths of the government as Democrats sought to double the
amount of disaster aid in a must-pass spending bill.
Republicans said they were confident the dispute would not
threaten funds that are needed to keep the government operating
past Sept. 30, but the Senate's top Democrat said he didn't
know if that was the case.
"We're not going to cave in on this," Senate Democratic
Leader Harry Reid said at a news conference.
Budget disputes between the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives and the Democratic-controlled Senate pushed the
government to the brink of a shutdown in April and the edge of
default in August.
Now the two chambers are headed toward another round of
brinkmanship, this time over the emergency aid needed to help
local communities recover from one of the most extreme years
for weather in U.S. history.
The Obama administration has requested an extra $5.1
billion to help victims of tornadoes, floods and other
disasters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster
fund has dwindled to $257 million, an aide said, and the agency
has already suspended some rebuilding efforts to ensure that
victims of Hurricane Irene get immediate help.
Republicans want extra disaster aid to be offset by
spending cuts if possible to avoid deepening the country's
fiscal woes.
The House is expected to pass a bill on Wednesday that
pairs $3.65 billion in disaster relief with a $1.5 billion cut
to a program that promotes electric vehicles. Republican
leaders say they will approve the rest of the money in the
coming months as they look for further budget cuts.
"There's no question the money will be delivered. This is
all about a political game for Harry Reid," Representative Eric
Cantor, the No. 2 House Republican, said at a news conference.
That money will come as part of a stopgap bill that covers
government spending through Nov. 18.
SENATE REPUBLICANS DOWNPLAY CONFLICT
Reid and other Democrats say the Republican approach
hampers rebuilding efforts and goes against Congress' usual
practice of waiving normal budget rules for disaster aid.
"Perhaps they think there's some political benefit in
saying no to rebuilding America," Democratic Senator Mary
Landrieu said at a news conference.
Reid said he would hold a vote to nearly double the
disaster funding in the bill to $6.9 billion. Some 10
Republican senators, many from disaster-hit areas, backed that
approach last week. It's unclear whether they would defy their
Republican colleagues again.
The House probably would reject a bill that contained those
extra funds, said Representative Kevin McCarthy, the chamber's
top vote counter.
Top Senate Republicans sought to downplay the conflict.
After a year of repeated budget confrontations, lawmakers are
eager to assure voters that they can work together to take care
of essential business.
"There won't be a government shutdown," said Senate
Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. "Congress has always
responded appropriately to disasters. We're having a discussion
about the way to do that and I'm confident it will be
resolved."
(Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Donna Smith;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)