By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON, April 10
WASHINGTON, April 10 Conservative objections
over spending are raising doubts over whether the U.S. Senate
can quickly approve legislation fixing the Medicare physician
payment system, in a possible setback for Republicans keen to
show they can get things done.
Some Senate conservatives are threatening to insist that
the measure be fully paid for, after the House of
Representatives passed a version of the "doc fix" bill two weeks
ago that would expand the federal deficit.
Senate procedural rules confer more power on individual
lawmakers, meaning their objections could result in considerable
delay and amendments to the bill even if they are in a minority.
The House bill was a rare show of bipartisan accord, and had
been shaping up to be the 2015-2016 Republican-controlled
Congress' first substantial achievement.
As approved by the House, the $214 billion initiative would
replace a 1990s formula that linked Medicare doctors'
reimbursements to economic growth with a new one more focused on
quality of care.
Republican Speaker John Boehner and Democratic Leader Nancy
Pelosi leaned across the aisle to get it passed overwhelmingly
in the House of Representatives on March 26, just before a
spring break. Senate leaders said they would take it up quickly
after lawmakers return to Washington on Monday.
But Senate conservatives, such as Republican Jeff Sessions,
have labeled the House bill irresponsible because it would add
an estimated $141 billion to the U.S. debt over the next 10
years, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).
The CBO also said that the bill could produce small net
savings in the second decade, compared to freezing doctors'
reimbursement rates where they are now.
But the conservatives also point to an analysis by an
outside budget group -- the non-partisan Committee for a
Responsible Federal Budget -- that says the bill would add a
whopping half-trillion dollars to the deficit over 20 years.
"I'd like to figure out a way to pay for it," Republican
Senator Mike Lee told Reuters on Friday.
Lee is expected to offer an amendment to require Congress to
find a way to pay for the "doc fix" by the end of this year.
The conservative group Heritage Action for America, which
opposes the bill, is urging senators to strike an exemption from
congressional "pay as you go" rules that was written into the
House-passed legislation.
Striking the exemption would require Congress to enact
enough savings to cover the bill's cost by the end of 2015.
One of the government's largest social safety net programs,
Medicare is health insurance that serves 54 million elderly and
disabled people.
House Speaker John Boehner on Friday urged lawmakers to see
the bill as a conservative gain. The measure requires more
means-testing of Medicare beneficiaries so that those with
higher incomes pay higher premiums.
"This bill represents the first real entitlement reform in
nearly two decades, and CBO and other experts have confirmed
that it will save taxpayer dollars over the long term," Boehner
said in an emailed statement.
Any significant delay by the Senate would trigger sharp cuts
in reimbursements to doctors who participate in the Medicare
program for the elderly. The federal government warned Congress
last week that it must act before April 15 or thousands of
Medicare doctors nationwide will face a 21 percent pay cut under
the old reimbursement formula.
However, Senator Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the
Finance Committee, said on Thursday that the doctors would be
paid in full later at the new rate once the bill passes, because
as written the measure is retroactive to April 1.
Senate Democrats may also seek to amend the measure. It
includes a two-year extension of the Children's Health Insurance
Program (CHIP) for low-income children, but Senate Democrats
would prefer this to be four years.
Any Senate change in the bill would also send it back to the
House, signaling further delay.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; additional reporting by Richard
Cowan; editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Stuart Grudgings)