* Senator Hoeven: "He who hesitates has lost."
* Says China deal "direct result" of Obama's Keystone delay
* Bill mirrors House-passed energy legislation
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, July 24 Republican senators will
unveil new energy legislation on Thursday that will help battle
a new move by China to tap North American energy resources,
Senator John Hoeven said.
China's state-owned oil company CNOOC Ltd.
launched a $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canada's Nexen Inc
, a company with operations in the Gulf of Mexico as
well as in Canada's oilsands.
Hoeven said the deal shows the United States needs to do
more to aggressively develop its own resources.
"If we don't get going on it, China's already moving. He who
hesitates has lost," Hoeven told Reuters.
Hoeven's bill mirrors what the Republican-controlled House
of Representatives has already passed, but the legislation will
face an uphill battle in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Hoeven said he believes the CNOOC-Nexen deal is a "direct
result" of President Barack Obama's January decision to delay
approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, designed to bring oil from
Canada's oilsands to Texas refineries.
Obama said a portion of TransCanada's pipeline needed more
environmental review. Weeks later, Prime Minister Stephen Harper
said Canada needed to explore more opportunities to sell oil to
China.
"This is really a direct result of the administration's
resistance to Keystone," Hoeven said. Hoeven represents North
Dakota, where oil production is booming. The pipeline would
carry some of that oil to southern refineries.
His proposed legislation would approve the pipeline, and
make more federal land and offshore areas available for
drilling. It would also simplify the permitting process for
energy projects.
"The United States better work with Canada on Keystone and
related efforts to develop the oilsands so that oil comes here.
If that doesn't happen, it's going to China," he said.
(Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)