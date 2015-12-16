NEW YORK Dec 16 Oil producers' shares rose
while refiners fell in premarket trading on Wednesday after U.S.
lawmakers approved a spending bill that would lift a 40-year-old
ban on domestic crude exports.
At the same time, shares of solar companies jumped as
Congress extended investment tax credits beyond 2016.
Shares of Exxon Mobil rose 0.4 percent to $79.75,
while Chevron gained 1 percent to $93.70 in premarket
trade. Lifting the ban could increase revenues for oil producers
since it allows them access to overseas markets and refiners.
Stocks across the energy sector have been hit hard this year
by falling crude oil prices. The S&P 500 energy sector
is down more than 21 percent year to date.
In the solar industry, shares of Sunrun Inc and
SunEdison Inc jumped on the extension of the federal
tax credits, which boost residential and commercial
installations. Sunrun shot up 12.2 percent to $10.65 before the
opening bell while SunEdison surged 13.5 percent to $5.62. First
Solar climbed 6.3 percent to $63.59 and SolarCity
jumped 10.1 percent to $44.09.
"We commend members of Congress in both parties for taking
this bold step and we look forward to delivering on the promise
that this policy now offers all Americans for clean, affordable
and reliable energy," said Rhone Resch, president and CEO of the
Solar Energy Industries Association in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)