BRIEF-Manulife issues statement regarding FINTRAC administrative penalty
* Manulife issues statement regarding FINTRAC administrative penalty
WASHINGTON Nov 7 Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday that he hoped senators would work on climate change legislation, though he did not provide a time frame for doing so.
"Climate change is an extremely important issue for me and I hope we can address it reasonably," Reid said the day after President Barack Obama was re-elected and Democrats won enough seats to retain control of the Senate.
"It's something, as we've seen with these storms that are overwhelming our country and the world, we need to do something about it," Reid said.
* Manulife issues statement regarding FINTRAC administrative penalty
SANTIAGO, Feb 27 A lithium plant at Albemarle's operations in northern Chile was operating partially on Monday after the firm evacuated workers due to heavy weekend rains, the company told Reuters.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)