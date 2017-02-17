By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 17 The U.S. Senate is expected
to approve President Donald Trump's pick to run the
Environmental Protection Agency on Friday over the objections of
Democrats and green groups worried he will gut the agency, as
the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation
on drillers and miners.
Trump's nominee, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, is
likely to pass the vote scheduled for midday with the support of
nearly all the Republicans in the Republican-controlled Senate.
The vote could take place earlier in the day.
Pruitt's nomination has been controversial in progressive
circles: he sued the agency he intends to lead more than a dozen
times while top prosecutor of his oil and gas producing state,
and has expressed doubts about the science behind climate
change. But many Republican lawmakers view him as a welcome
change at the top of the EPA, an agency they say declared war on
the coal industry during Barack Obama's presidency with its
rules against carbon emissions.
Democratic Senator Ben Cardin said on Thursday he was
concerned Pruitt's opposition to Obama's landmark Clean Power
Plan to reduce emissions from coal and natural gas burning
plants would hurt the domestic environment and international
efforts to curb climate change.
"He has not been at all committed to the United States'
programs on dealing with climate change let alone our
international responsibilities to lead other countries to do
what they need to do," Cardin said on the Senate floor.
Pruitt only needs 51 votes in the 100-member chamber to be
approved. Nearly all 52 Republicans, except Senator Susan
Collins, who announced her opposition on Wednesday, are expected
to vote for him.
In addition, one Democrat, Heidi Heitkamp, said on Thursday
she would vote for Pruitt despite her concerns about his support
for renewable energy like wind and solar power, and for cutting
emissions blamed for global warming. If there were a tie, Vice
President Mike Pence would vote to break it.
If Pruitt is approved, Trump is expected to quickly issue
two to five executive orders to reshape the EPA, sources said.
Trump has promised to slash environmental rules as a way to
bolster the drilling and coal mining industries, but has vowed
to do so without compromising air and water quality. The White
House web site says lifting policies such as Obama's Climate
Action Plan would help U.S. workers and raise wages.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Andrew Hay)