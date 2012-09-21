WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The U.S. House of
Representatives' ethics panel plans to drop allegations against
Democratic Representative Maxine Waters following a long probe
into whether she improperly aided a bank in which her husband
owned shares, the panel's head said on Friday.
Acting House Ethics Committee Chairman Robert Goodlatte, a
Republican, said the panel was prepared to accept a
recommendation from an outside lawyer hired to examine Waters'
conduct, Billy Martin, not to pursue further investigation of
her role in the matter.
"We are prepared to accept that recommendation," Goodlatte
said in a statement.
At issue were allegations that during the depths of the
financial crisis in 2008, Waters may have violated House ethics
rules for seeking help from the U.S. Treasury Department for
OneUnited Bank of Boston. Her husband owned stock in the bank
and once sat on the board.
Waters, a high-ranking Democrat from Los Angeles on the
House Financial Services Committee, maintained that she had
called then-Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson to seek help for
minority owned banks in general. She said she dropped her
involvement upon learning that OneUnited sought assistance from
the Troubled Asset Relief Program, which was set up in 2008 to
shore up banks during the financial crisis.
The bank eventually received $12 million in federal bailout
capital.
Goodlatte said the panel was still considering whether to
admonish Waters' chief of staff and grandson, Mikael Moore, over
allegations that he used his office for personal gain, dispensed
personal favors and brought dishonor to the House by continuing
to work on OneUnited's behalf. The move is short of a formal
reprimand under House rules.
The committee held a public hearing on the matter on Friday
and could decide on further action later in the day.