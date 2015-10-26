WASHINGTON Oct 26 The U.S. House of
Representatives approved a motion to bring the Export-Import
Bank's revival to a vote on Monday, bypassing House Financial
Services Committee Jeb Hensarling, who has fought to close the
trade lending agency.
The 246-177 vote on the rarely used procedural motion united
Democrats and Republicans in support of EXIM. The House later on
Monday was set to consider legislation to renew EXIM's charter,
which lapsed at the end of June, causing several large companies
to lose export deals and move jobs outside the United States.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)