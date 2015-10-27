(Refiling to remove extraneous word in paragraph 3)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Oct 26 The dormant U.S.
Export-Import bank moved a step closer to revival on Monday as
Republicans and Democrats approved a rarely successful maneuver
to force a vote to renew the trade lender's charter.
The move effectively bypasses House Financial Services
Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, who has fought to close EXIM
and has blocked legislation to revive it.
EXIM, which helps finance U.S.-produced goods and services
bought by foreign customers, has been unable to lend or provide
loan guarantees and trade insurance for nearly four months,
causing some companies to lose export deals and move jobs
overseas.
Opponents of the trade bank accuse it of providing
taxpayer-funded "corporate welfare" for wealthy corporations
including aerospace giant Boeing Co and industrial
conglomerate General Electric.
The House voted 246-177 in favor of the so-called "discharge
petition," last used successfully in 2002. The move sets up a
vote on Tuesday for passage of a bill to renew EXIM's charter
through Sept. 30, 2019 with some governance reforms.
All of the "no" votes were Republicans, while 62 Republicans
teamed up with 184 Democrats to force the issue back onto the
House agenda.
"This is about jobs and a competitive America," said
Representative Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking House Democrat.
But during a sometimes heated debate, opponents of the
measure to force the vote argued that it subverted normal House
procedures because no amendments could be offered.
"This is not regular order. This is shoving something down
the American people's throats," said Representative Mick
Mulvaney, a conservative Republican who opposes EXIM.
House passage would still leave EXIM facing an uphill battle
for revival, however, because Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell has said he does not want to spend any more Senate
time on the issue.
But now that substantial majorities in favor of EXIM have
been demonstrated in both the House and Senate, a renewal bill
could still be attached to a budget and debt limit deal that is
being negotiated by congressional leaders and the White House.
