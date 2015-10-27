(Adds quotes from trade group, Hensarling)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Oct 27 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted overwhelmingly to renew the Export-Import
Bank's charter on Tuesday, but the path for the trade lender's
ultimate revival remained unclear in the Senate, where Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell opposes it.
The 313-118 vote, which included a majority of House
Republicans and nearly all Democrats, aims to put EXIM back in
business offering new loans and guarantees for U.S. exports
through Sept. 30, 2019 with some reforms.
EXIM has been effectively idled since its charter expired on
June 30, causing some U.S. companies to lose export contracts
and move jobs overseas.
"After today's vote, there is no question where support for
EXIM reauthorization stands. Broad, bipartisan majorities in
both chambers have now clearly spoken in support of EXIM
reauthorization," said Jay Timmons, chief executive of the
National Association of Manufacturers.
The trade group and companies large and small have been
frustrated by the efforts of conservative Republicans and
outside political groups to close the bank, which they say
provides "corporate welfare" to elite multinationals such as
Boeing Co and General Electric.
House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling had blocked
EXIM renewal legislation for months, arguing that the bank hurts
some companies, such as Delta Airlines, which has
complained that cheap EXIM loans on Boeing aircraft allowed
foreign carriers to drive Delta from some routes.
"So much of this support ends up in countries like China and
Russia," Hensarling said on Tuesday. "It's stupid for us to
subsidize China in the thought that somehow, we are going to
compete with China."
The vote was the result of an effective mutiny in the House
in which moderate Republicans teamed up with Democrats to invoke
a rarely successful procedural maneuver to bypass Hensarling's
committee and force the issue to the House floor.
But McConnell said on Tuesday he does not plan to devote any
more Senate floor time to EXIM.
McConnell added that the bank's backers could try to attach
a renewal bill to a highway funding measure. But the future of
the highway measure is unclear, with the Senate in July passing
a six-year plan and the House passing another short-term
extension.
The House will take up a longer-term transportation bill
later this year under prospective new Speaker Paul Ryan, who is
widely expected to take over from John Boehner after a vote on
Thursday.
Ryan, however, is an ardent EXIM opponent, saying on Tuesday
it represented "crony capitalism."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney and Tom
Brown)