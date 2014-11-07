WASHINGTON Nov 7 Republican critics of the U.S.
Export-Import Bank moved on Friday to force the export lender to
reveal full details of board discussions about potential deals,
restarting a battle over the bank's long-term future.
Darrell Issa, chairman of the House of Representatives
Oversight and Government Reform Committee, issued a subpoena for
unedited transcripts of meetings of Ex-Im Bank's board of
directors and audit committee, saying the bank had stonewalled
Congress for months.
The move is the first salvo from Ex-Im opponents since
Congress adjourned for an election recess in September. Just
before the break, lawmakers approved a nine-month extension for
the export credit agency, a compromise which pleased neither
supporters wanting certainty nor opponents wanting to shut the
bank down.
Ex-Im Bank, which provides loans to foreign buyers of U.S.
goods and support to U.S. exporters, has been targeted by
conservatives who want to limit the role of government in the
private sector and say the bank unfairly picks winners and
losers, including by helping foreign competitors of U.S. firms
focused on domestic rather than export markets.
The bank's charter had been due to expire at the end of
September and now runs through June 2015, when it must be
renewed again or face closure.
In a letter, Issa and House Financial Services Committee
Chairman Jeb Hensarling, along with two other key Republicans,
said Ex-Im had blocked Congress's obligation to oversee its
activities by refusing to make certain employees available for
transcribed interviews and providing only edited transcripts.
"The bank redacted virtually every discussion among
directors and staff exploring why the Bank could lawfully
participate in specific financing transactions," the letter
said.
"As a result, Financial Services Committee staff has been
unable to assess, for example, the reasonableness of
determinations made by the Bank that it could participate in a
transaction because adequate financing was unavailable in the
private market ... even though such analyses speak directly to
the question of the Bank's utility and therefore whether
Congress should reauthorize it."
The subpoena covers documents since 2012. The lawmakers said
they were prepared to subpoena the bank to provide other
documents as well if it did not do so voluntarily.
Ex-Im was not immediately available for comment.
Supporters of the bank, whose services benefit large firms
such as Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc as well as
small businesses, are preparing to lobby for a long-term
extension of the bank's mandate once Congress resumes next
week.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Alden Bentley)