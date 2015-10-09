WASHINGTON Oct 9 A U.S. House of Representatives petition to revive the U.S. Export-Import Bank drew 218 signatures on Friday, enough to force a vote on the issue as early as Oct. 26.

The vote would demonstrate that a majority of the House wants to renew the charter for the U.S. export credit agency that expired on June 30. But the "discharge petition" effort is likely to stall in the Senate, where Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is opposed to keeping the trade bank open.

"The Senate is not going to spend a week on a bill that the leader doesn't support," McConnell spokesman Don Stewart said on Friday. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)