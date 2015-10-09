WASHINGTON Oct 9 A U.S. House of
Representatives petition to revive the U.S. Export-Import Bank
drew 218 signatures on Friday, enough to force a vote on the
issue as early as Oct. 26.
The vote would demonstrate that a majority of the House
wants to renew the charter for the U.S. export credit agency
that expired on June 30. But the "discharge petition" effort is
likely to stall in the Senate, where Republican Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell is opposed to keeping the trade bank open.
"The Senate is not going to spend a week on a bill that the
leader doesn't support," McConnell spokesman Don Stewart said on
Friday.
