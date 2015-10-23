WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. lawmakers will begin
voting on Monday on legislation to revive the shuttered
Export-Import Bank, a spokeswoman for a leading Republican
backer of the bank said on Friday.
A so-called "discharge petition," a procedural maneuver that
has been successful only a handful of times in the past century,
to renew the trade bank's charter matures on Monday.
The petition has support from 218 lawmakers, a majority of
the chamber, including 42 Republicans, effectively overruling
House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, a
vocal critic of the bank.
Representative Stephen Fincher, who circulated the petition,
will start the voting process with a floor motion on Monday, his
spokeswoman said.
There could be several procedural votes before a vote on
final House passage, possibly on Tuesday.
House passage could move Congress toward reopening the bank,
which offers loans, loan guarantees and trade insurance to U.S.
exporters and buyers of U.S. goods such as Caterpillar Inc
heavy equipment and Boeing Co airplanes.
But the effort to renew the bank's charter faces obstacles
in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is among
those who oppose it.
The bank's charter expired on June 30, after Hensarling
refused to move legislation to extend it, and it has been unable
to conduct new business for more than three months. Several
companies have announced the loss of export contracts due to the
resulting lack of financing.
Some conservative Republicans and political groups have
targeted the bank as an example of "corporate welfare" for
large, wealthy companies although supporters point out it also
supports small businesses.
The move to force a House vote reviving the Export-Import
Bank's charter is unusual. "This is what happens when one
chairman refuses to acknowledge the desires of two-thirds of the
House and Senate," Republican Representative Mike Simpson said.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Krista Hughes; Editing by Tom
Brown)