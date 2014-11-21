WASHINGTON Nov 21 The U.S. Export-Import Bank
handed over transcripts of board meetings to Congress this week
after Republicans rekindled a battle over the bank's long-term
future.
Senior Republicans issued a subpoena this month to force the
export lender, which conservative lawmakers would like to close
down, to provide complete transcripts of meetings of its board
of directors and audit committee.
Darrell Issa, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives
Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said the edited
transcripts previously provided by the bank made it difficult to
assess Ex-Im's decisions and whether it should be allowed to
remain open.
In a letter dated Nov. 19, a copy of which was made
available to Reuters on Friday, Ex-Im Chairman Fred Hochberg
said he was enclosing transcripts which included details of the
board's deliberations, but not confidential client information.
"The production includes limited redactions of business
confidential information in a way that does not impede an
understanding of the issues and transactions discussed at the
meetings," Hochberg wrote.
Republicans also asked for certain employees to attend
transcribed interviews. Hochberg said the bank would make staff
available for briefings with committee staff or to provide
testimony at congressional hearings.
Critics say Ex-Im, which provides loans to foreign buyers of
U.S. goods such as Boeing Co planes and support to U.S.
exporters, unfairly picks winners and losers and objects to the
U.S. government's role in lending.
The bank's charter was renewed in September for nine months
through June 2015, when it must be renewed again or face
closure. Issa's office had no immediate response to Hochberg's
letter.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)