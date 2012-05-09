* Vote is good for Boeing, General Electric, others
* Obama administration had pushed for four-year renewal
(Adds Senate may take up bill as early as Thursday)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, May 9 The House of Representatives
on Wednesday voted to renew the U.S. Export-Import Bank's
charter until September 2014 and gradually raise its lending cap
to $140 billion, disappointing conservative groups who want the
nearly 80-year-old bank to die.
The bill now goes to the Senate, which is under pressure to
approve the legislation before the Ex-Im Bank's temporary
charter expires on May 31.
President Barack Obama's administration had pushed for a
four-year renewal, but supports the House bill.
The 330-93 House vote is welcome news for U.S. aircraft
manufacturer Boeing, the bank's biggest beneficiary.
Other major customers include General Electric,
Caterpillar and global engineering company KBR Inc
.
Although all 93 "no" votes in the House came from
Republicans, 147 party members backed the bill along with 183
Democrats. Passage of the measure was a rare bipartisan
legislative success in a deeply divided Congress.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has pledged to take up the
House legislation and Senator Maria Cantwell, a Washington
Democrat, called for quick Senate approval. A senior Democratic
aide said the Senate may take up the bill as early as Thursday.
The government credit agency provides direct loans and other
financing assistance to help U.S. exporters make sales in
markets too risky for private lenders.
The overwhelming House vote "is a strong signal to U.S.
exporters and to our competitors that we're going to stand
behind American workers and companies to make sure they can
effectively compete and that financing is not going to be the
reason for a lost sale," Ex-Im Chairman Fred Hochberg told
Reuters in an interview.
Bank officials have warned they are fast approaching their
current $100 billion credit cap because of record demand for
Ex-Im's services the past several years.
House Republican leader Eric Cantor and second-ranking House
Democrat Steny Hoyer struck a deal late last week to renew the
bank's charter until September 2014, ending months of
uncertainty over the institution's future.
Cantor said on the House floor he was "no fan of government
subsidies" embodied in the bank's loans. But shutting down the
bank would amount to "unilateral disarmament" since other
government credit agencies in China, Europe and elsewhere would
continue to operate, he said.
"For the first time, with this bill, it will be U.S. policy
to initiate and pursue negotiations to end government export
subsidies," Cantor said, referring to instructions for the
Treasury Department contained in the bill.
JOB CREATION
Hoyer and other lawmakers from both parties stressed the
job-creating benefits of renewing the bank's charter.
"In 2011, finances from the Export-Import Bank helped create
nearly 300,000 jobs at 3,600 private companies across the United
States," Hoyer said.
Conservative groups, such as Club for Growth, have
questioned the need for the bank and raised concern about
potential taxpayer losses as its loan volume swells.
"This was no compromise," Club for Growth spokesman Barney
Keller said, confirming the group opposed the Cantor-Hoyer deal.
"Obama wanted to increase the lending cap by 40 percent and the
Republicans are giving it to him."
Sallie James, a trade policy analyst at the free market Cato
Institute, said she was also not swayed by the deal. "It's not
the job of the federal government to be providing loans to
companies, especially some of the most profitable companies in
America," she said.
The bill would immediately increase the bank's lending cap
to $120 billion through September.
That would rise to $140 billion in equal increments over the
following two years, as long as loan defaults remain below 2
percent and the bank meets other conditions.
Many small manufacturers also depend on the bank and say
they have faced potential lost sales while lawmakers deliberate
over whether to renew it.
"The ongoing turmoil over Ex-Im Bank has caused great
instability for small exporters and is negatively impacting our
ability to grow or even maintain international business," said
David Ickert, vice president of finance for Texas-based Air
Tractor, an agricultural aircraft manufacturer.
Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines has complained it was hurt by the
bank's lending to foreign competitors such as Air India at rates
lower than the Atlantic-based carrier could get for itself.
In a nod to Delta's concerns, the bill directs the U.S.
Treasury Department to pursue trade talks aimed reducing and
then eliminating government export subsidies.
Hochberg said that goal was consistent with the Obama
administration's desire to only provide "export financing when
it's really necessary. At the same time, we're not going to
unilaterally disarm just because of purist view."
The bill also requires the bank to give interested parties
an opportunity to comment on any transaction over $100 million
to try to ensure that U.S. companies are not placed at a
competitive disadvantage by a particular sale.
