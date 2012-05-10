Electric car boom spurs investor scramble for cobalt
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
WASHINGTON May 10 Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Thursday said he hoped the Senate would pass a bipartisan bill by the end of the day to renew the U.S. Export-Import Bank's charter, which is set to expire on May 31.
In a speech on the Senate floor, Reid said he hoped Republicans would cooperate in an effort to pass the legislation by an unanimous voice vote, instead of forcing a protracted debate on the bill.
The House of Representatives voted 330-93 on Wednesday to pass the bill, which extends the bank's charter to September 2014 and gradually raises its lending cap to $140 billion, from $100 billion currently. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
* Jana Partners LLC reports a 5.05 percent passive stake in Time Inc as of December 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2lLOnNo] Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb 14 The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a tornado watch and warning for Houston, the fourth most-populous U.S. city, and large parts of the metro region as a storm packing heavy rain and slashing wind hits the area.