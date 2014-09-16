WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The U.S. Export-Import Bank
is likely to have its charter renewed through mid-2015 this
week, even though lawmakers in both parties said on Tuesday they
see the extension as a second-best solution.
Most Republicans said they would support an extension
through June 2015 after influential conservative Representative
Jeb Hensarling of Texas, who had pushed to shut the export
credit agency down when its charter expires on Sept. 30, said he
would back the move.
Democrats are also on board with the extension, which the
House of Representatives is expected to consider on Wednesday as
part of a bill to fund the government past Sept. 30, even though
they would prefer a multi-year extension.
Arkansas Representative Steve Womack, one of the Republicans
charged with rounding up votes, expected little push-back on the
Ex-Im Bank, which provides insurance to U.S. exporters and makes
loans to foreign buyers of U.S. goods ranging from Boeing Co
aircraft to generic medicines.
"That gives both sides of the debate an opportunity to fully
voice their opinions on it between now and the end of June, so I
expect that will be on the back burner here," Womack said.
Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat in the
Republican-controlled House, said Democrats are prepared to
accept a less-than-perfect outcome for Ex-Im that also keeps the
government running.
But the nine-month extension puts 200,000 jobs that rely on
exports at risk by giving opposing forces time to marshal their
resources against it, he warned - a worry shared by Ex-Im's
Republican supporters.
Although Hensarling and other conservatives have criticized
the bank as a symbol of big government and corporate excess,
others within the traditionally pro-business party see its
benefits for small to medium businesses.
Republican Representative Charles Boustany of Louisiana said
Hensarling should come up with an alternative to the bank to
help smaller companies that cannot get insurance or loans
without Ex-Im support.
"I do believe that the opposition to it will use this time
to try to build up opposition," he said, noting Ex-Im would come
up next year as a stand-alone measure, not as part of a funding
bill.
"That poses a threat. I think what we will have to do is
continue to make the case for why it needs to be reauthorized,
challenge those who oppose it to offer an alternative for our
small and mid-sized firms."
