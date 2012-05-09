WASHINGTON May 9 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday voted to renew the U.S.
Export-Import Bank's charter until September 2014 and gradually
raise its lending cap to $140 billion, disappointing
conservative groups who want the nearly 80-year-old bank to die.
The bill now goes to the Senate, which is under pressure to
approve the legislation before the Ex-Im Bank's temporary
charter to operate expires on May 31. The White House wanted a
four-year renewal, but supports the House bill.
The vote is welcome news for U.S. aircraft manufacturer
Boeing, the bank's biggest beneficiary. Other top
customers include General Electric, Caterpillar
and global engineering and construction company KBR Inc.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer)