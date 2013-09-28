WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Saturday passed legislation that would give
the Food and Drug Administration more authority to regulate
companies that compound sterile drugs and ship them across state
lines.
The bill, called the Drug Quality and Security Act, now goes
to the Senate for a vote. House and Senate committees agreed on
the legislation on Wednesday.
Introduced after a deadly outbreak of fungal meningitis
killed more than 50 people last year, the act would also create
a national set of standards to track pharmaceuticals through the
distribution chain to help thwart the introduction of fake
medication into the drug supply.
The fungal meningitis outbreak was traced to a tainted
steroid sold by the New England Compounding Center in
Framingham, Massachusetts.
Complaints from companies that felt previously proposed laws
would cost too much to implement helped derail earlier attempts
to create such national standards to track and trace drugs.
