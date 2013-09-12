* Two Democratic senators have voiced opposition
* Not "a fight that we want to have" -Democratic aide
* Progressives ramp up their support for Yellen
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The U.S. Senate's No. 2
Republican would vote against President Barack Obama's former
economic adviser Lawrence Summers if he is nominated to serve as
Federal Reserve chairman, the lawmaker's office said on
Thursday.
Senator John Cornyn of Texas, the party's whip in the
Senate, is the most senior Republican to publicly declare that
he does not want Summers to succeed Ben Bernanke as Fed
chairman.
"If you look at Larry Summers' record, he has a history of
promoting stimulus funding and higher taxes, and that's not in
line with Texas values," said Cornyn's spokeswoman Megan
Mitchell.
Summers, who served as Treasury secretary during the Clinton
administration, and Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen are considered
the top two candidates to replace Bernanke, whose term expires
at the end of January. The White House has said Obama will
announce his decision in the fall.
A number of Democratic senators have taken the unusual step
of criticizing Summers and urging Obama to nominate Yellen
instead, suggesting the president would have to round up a fair
amount of Republican support to get Summers confirmed.
Cornyn's opposition underscores the difficulty Obama would
face. Democrats control the chamber 54-46, but any nominee would
likely need to secure 60 votes to clear procedural hurdles.
"It's ugly and it's not really a fight that we want to
have," said a Democratic leadership aide.
Another Democratic Senate aide said the White House had done
little to ease concerns about Summers and was running out of
time to convince members of the Senate Banking Committee, who
will vet any nomination, that he was worth supporting. "This is
going to be an uphill battle for them," the aide said.
Although Democrats have a 12-10 advantage on the banking
panel, two of them - Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Jeff
Merkley of Oregon - have said they are planning on voting
against Summers. A third - Senator Elizabeth Warren of
Massachusetts, who is a hero among progressives because of her
attacks against Wall Street - might also oppose him.
If all three were to defect, Obama would have to secure at
least three Republican votes just to move the nomination to the
full Senate for final consideration.
YELLEN'S SUPPORT GROWS
Cornyn's spokeswoman said the senator had not made a
decision on Yellen and was looking at her record.
As National Economic Council director during Obama's first
term, Summers was part of the administration's team that helped
craft a more than $800 billion fiscal package of spending and
tax cuts to boost the economy.
At the time, most Republicans, including Cornyn, voted
against the stimulus, saying it was a waste of taxpayer funds.
Liberal Democrats said the package was not big enough.
Summers' actions as Obama's top economic adviser, as well as
his role in easing banking rules and opposing derivative
regulations when he was Treasury secretary in the 1990s, have
come back to haunt him, as have comments he made when president
of Harvard University that suggested a lack of aptitude might
explain why so few women held top engineering and science jobs.
Now, progressive and women's groups are actively campaigning
to prevent him from becoming Fed chairman.
Heidi Hartmann, president of the Institute for Women's
Policy Research, has spearheaded a letter to Obama urging him to
choose Yellen.
The letter, which she began circulating Sunday night and
expects to send to Obama next week, has been signed by more than
400 economists, including former Fed vice chairs Alan Blinder
and Alice Rivlin, former Obama adviser Christina Romer, and
leading academics Jeffrey Sachs and Joseph Stiglitz.