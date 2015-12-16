(Adds quotes, background)
OTTAWA Dec 16 Canada's trade minister Chrystia
Freeland said on Wednesday she strongly encouraged U.S.
lawmakers to "get the job done" to repeal country of origin meat
labeling rules.
The dispute between the two countries appeared to take a
step closer to resolution as U.S. congressional negotiators
wrapped up talks on Tuesday over a spending deal that includes
the repeal of federal laws mandating meat packers identify where
animals are raised and slaughtered.
"We've been very pleased to see the repeal of COOL in the
appropriations bill," Freeland told reporters, using the acronym
for the country of origin labeling rules.
"I want to strongly encourage the Senate to get the job done
- repeal COOL."
The spat stems from a 2009 U.S. requirement that retail
outlets label food with information about its origin.
Freeland said that she was "cautiously optimistic" about the
developments out of Washington this week.
Still, Canada has other options. The World Trade
Organization earlier this month authorized Canada to retaliate
against the United States over the meat-labeling rules, known as
COOL, setting the annual level at C$1.055 billion ($764
million), though that was less than Canada had sought.
Minister of Agriculture Lawrence MacAulay, speaking
alongside Freeland, made it clear that option was open for
Canada.
"The bottom line is it must be repealed or we will
retaliate," MacAulay said.
