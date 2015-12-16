(Adds details from caucus leader Jordan)
WASHINGTON Dec 16 The head of a bloc of
conservative U.S. House Republicans on Wednesday said his
group's members are unlikely to support the sprawling $1.1
trillion spending deal announced overnight but were more
inclined to back a separate bill extending tax breaks.
Representative Jim Jordan, the leader of the so-called
Freedom Caucus, told Reuters the "omnibus" package also did not
include provisions to tighten U.S. screening of Syrian refugees,
address national security concerns, or deny funding to Planned
Parenthood.
"The omnibus I think has real problems, not just with
freedom caucus members, but with lots of Republicans," he said
after meeting with colleagues of the group, adding that it
contained too many concessions to Democrats.
Jordan said, however, that the bill making many business tax
breaks permanent was "a different animal" and would likely
attract broad Republican support, a sentiment backed by other
Republicans, including Representatives Barry Loudermilk and Tim
Huelskamp.
There is no official list of caucus members but about 40
lawmakers are estimated to be affiliated with the group, which
represents a more conservative wing of House Republicans.
