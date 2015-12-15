WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said that Republicans will unveil a deal for a $1.15 trillion spending bill on Tuesday, but will need to pass another short-term funding extension to allow for a vote on the measure on Thursday to avoid a government shutdown.

Ryan, speaking to a breakfast sponsored by Politico, said he also would not rule out moving quickly on passage of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal if Republicans decide the agreement meets their goals.

(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by; Doina Chiacu)