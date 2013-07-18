WASHINGTON, July 18 The top U.S. trade official
on Thursday said he shared congressional concerns about foreign
currency practices that put U.S. companies at a disadvantage,
but stopped short of committing to address the issue in pending
trade pacts.
"These issues have been very much at the top of our agenda
in engagement with countries of concern," U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman told lawmakers, when asked at a
congressional hearing whether the United States planned to
address currency issues in trade talks with Japan and other
Asia-Pacific countries.
But he noted that Treasury has taken the lead on currency
matters and has been pursuing those concerns in forums outside
of trade pacts.
"Whether its through the G7 in the case of Japan, or the
G20, the IMF, elsewhere with regard to China, we've made very
clear the importance of exchange rates being based on market
determined forces," Froman said.
"So we do see this as a very important issue and we pursue
in the way we think is most effective at each juncture," he
added.