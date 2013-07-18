* White House urged to be 'full partner' in crafting trade
bill
* U.S. wants to finish Asia-Pacific trade deal by end of
year
* Many lawmakers want currency rules in future trade deals
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, July 18 Lawmakers urged the White
House on Thursday to step up efforts to win approval of "trade
promotion authority," which is needed to wrap up trade deals and
to respond to congressional concerns about foreign currency
practices.
"While we are making progress (on crafting a trade promotion
authority bill), we will not be able to do that without the
administration's full involvement and engagement," House of
Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp told
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman during a hearing.
"We really do need to be full partners in this venture if
it's to succeed."
Trade promotion authority, or TPA, allows the White House
to submit trade agreements to Congress for straight up-or-down
votes without amendments. It is considered vital to encouraging
other countries to put their best offers on the table in talks
with the United States.
TPA expired in 2007 and Camp has been working on a bill to
renew it with Representative Sandy Levin, the top Democrat on
the Ways and Means Committee, and Senators Max Baucus and Orrin
Hatch, the Democratic chairman and top Republican on the Senate
Finance Committee.
The bipartisan effort is seen as the best chance to pass the
legislation, which many Democrats have opposed in the past
because they believe trade agreements cause U.S. job losses
rather than create them.
Congress is considering the trade bill because the White
House is engaged in two huge trade negotiations: one with Japan
and 10 other countries in the Asia-Pacific region and another
with the 28 nations of the European Union.
The talks on the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership are
further along and Froman repeated on Thursday that the
administration hopes to reach a deal by the end of the year.
Froman also said he believed the White House needed TPA in
order to finish the negotiations, but declined to give lawmakers
any sort of deadline for passing the bill.
Negotiators are currently in Malaysia for the 18th round of
talks on the Trans-Pacific pact.
Levin also urged the White House to become more engaged in
talks on TPA, saying many lawmakers have questions about the
substance of trade agreements being negotiated and what
oversight role they would have once they are concluded.
"Simply to say let's pass (TPA) without focusing on its
contents, I think, is a serious mistake substantively, and,
procedurally, would likely lead to much more conflict instead of
confluence," the Michigan Democrat said.
CURRENCY MATTERS
Camp and Levin also stressed the need for the administration
to talk to lawmakers about what plans, if any, it has for
addressing currency concerns in trade agreements.
That issue has come to the fore because of Japan's recent
decision to join talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Many U.S. lawmakers believe Japan has driven down the value
of its currency to give its exporters an unfair price
advantage, particularly in the auto sector.
They want the pact to contain rules against "currency
manipulation," a politically difficult area that has not been
negotiated in previous trade agreements.
"I think the administration needs to face up very directly
to the inclusion of currency issues in both TPP (Trans-Pacific
Partnership) and the discussions with Europe," Levin said.
Camp was less emphatic about the need for currency rules in
trade pacts, but said it was an important issue for many members
of Congress whose support will be needed to approve trade deals.
"That's something I want to work very closely with the
administration on so that we develop the right policy," Camp
told reporters after the hearing.
Froman avoided taking a stand, noting that the U.S. Treasury
Department usually takes the lead on currency issues.
"Whether it's through the G7 in the case of Japan, or the
G20, the IMF, or elsewhere with regard to China, we've made very
clear the importance of exchange rates being based on market
determined forces," he told lawmakers.