WASHINGTON, Sept 9 A proposed stop-gap U.S.
government funding measure would provide additional spending
capacity for military attacks on the Islamic State in Iraq and
Syria and would extend the U.S. Export-Import Bank's operating
authority through mid-2015, the House Appropriations Committee
said on Tuesday.
The proposed legislation, aimed at avoiding a government
shutdown when the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, will buy
Congress several more weeks to sort out a longer-term spending
bill after the November election.
The measure continues the overall funding levels for
discretionary government programs, services and agencies under
an annual cap of $1.012 trillion through Dec. 11.
It would keep the overseas contingency funding for war and
anti-terrorism operations at the fiscal 2014 level of $85
billion. That level is far more than the Obama administration's
fiscal 2015 budget request for $58 billion in these funds, based
on plans to wind down operations in Afghanistan.
Keeping the level unchanged would leave additional funding
capacity available for U.S. military operations against the
Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, a House Appropriations
Committee aide said.
President Barack Obama told leaders of Congress on Tuesday
that he did not need them to authorize his strategy to fight
Islamic State, ahead of a speech to Americans that may herald
expanded operations against the group in Iraq and perhaps Syria.
Obama's White House speech at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday (0100
GMT on Thursday) will be his most significant effort to outline
a strategy against a group whose savage methods have included
the beheading of two American captives.
The House stop-gap funding measure, slated for a vote later
this week, also would extend the U.S. Export-Import Bank's
charter through June 30, 2015, and extend a moratorium on
Internet taxes through Dec. 11.
The measure also includes provisions to make $88 million
available to fight the Ebola epidemic in Africa, including $58
million to speed production of antiviral drugs and vaccines, and
$30 million for additional staff and supplies at the Centers for
Disease Control.
In a statement, House Appropriations Committee Chairman
Harold Rogers said the spending bill "is a temporary, imperfect
measure that does not reflect the changing needs of the nation
or new budget priorities."
"In order to adequately address the country's real and
urgent budgetary requirements, it is imperative that Congress
fulfill its Constitutional duty and enact actual, line-by-line
Appropriations legislation for the next fiscal year," Rogers
added.
Congress is expected to work on such a so-called "omnibus"
spending measure during the post-election "lame duck" session in
November.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Ken Wills)