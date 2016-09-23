By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON, Sept 23
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The White House budget
office was slated to hold a call with U.S government agencies on
Friday to plan for a government shutdown in case the U.S.
Congress fails to pass a short-term funding bill by a deadline
next week.
"It is our hope that this work will ultimately be
unnecessary and that there will be no lapse in appropriations,"
a spokeswoman for the White House Office of Management and
Budget (OMB) said in a statement.
The federal fiscal year ends on Sept. 30 and Congress must
pass a spending measure by then to keep the government open.
In recent years, lawmakers have seldom agreed on a full
federal budget and instead have relied on stop-gap measures.
On Thursday, Republicans produced a bill which Democrats
immediately rejected.
The OMB said there was enough time for Congress to pass a
short-term funding bill, but "prudent management requires that
the government plan for the possibility of a lapse."
Republicans and Democrats annually fight about spending
bills but normally reach a deal to avert a shutdown,
particularly during election years. In 2013, the two sides
failed to agree, and the government stopped operations for 16
days.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bernadette Baum)