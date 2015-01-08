(Adds quotes, background, details)
WASHINGTON Jan 8 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he doubted there were
enough votes in the new Republican-majority Congress to raise
gasoline taxes.
"I've never voted to raise the gas tax," the Ohio Republican
told reporters.
Boehner said that when the Democrats controlled Congress,
they could not find the votes to raise the gas tax, adding that
"it's doubtful the votes are here to raise the gas tax again" in
the Republican-majority Congress that took office this week.
As U.S. gasoline prices have been falling, some U.S.
lawmakers see a golden opportunity to bump up taxes at the pump
to help pay for the repair of crumbling roads and bridges.
In the Senate, Republican Jim Inhofe, the new chairman of
the Senate Environment Committee, said on Wednesday a gasoline
tax, or "user fee" as he prefers to call it, was one of the
measures "on the table" as his panel works on a transportation
bill this year but he stopped short of supporting such a fee.
Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, said
Wednesday he favored increasing the gas tax but that it should
be coupled with relief for low- and middle-income consumers
through tax credits or other means.
Boehner did not totally rule out a tax increase and
acknowledged that more funding was needed for U.S.
infrastructure. He said funding U.S. highways this year was
"critically important" and there were numerous ideas for how to
do this, adding that lawmakers will have to "work our way
through" the problem.
"We've got to find a way to deal with America's crumbling
infrastructure and we need to do it in a long-term program that
is in fact funded," Boehner said.
Fuel taxes have been flat for more than 20 years, starving
the Highway Trust Fund of revenue used for rising infrastructure
repair costs. Lawmakers have fueled the fund with last-minute
short-term injections of cash but want to find a more permanent
fix.
Last July Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee and
Democrat Chris Murphy of Connecticut proposed raising federal
gasoline and diesel taxes by 12 cents a gallon over two years
from the current 18.4 cents.
The idea failed to take hold for the same reason similar
proposals failed in the past: the idea of raising taxes on
consumers has been anathema to lawmakers of both parties,
particularly for conservatives who have signed pledges not to
increase taxes.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Trott)