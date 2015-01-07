WASHINGTON Jan 7 The No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Dick Durbin, said he favored increasing the gasoline tax, but that it should be coupled with relief for lower- and middle-income Americans who spend a larger part of their disposable income on gasoline.

"I think now's the time to do it, but we ought to do it in a thoughtful way," Durbin, whose party is in the minority, told reporters outside the Senate. "We've got to find some tax relief for them (lower- and middle-income Americans) if we increase that gas tax." Such relief might be provided through tax credits or other mechanisms, he said.

