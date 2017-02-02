BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
WASHINGTON Feb 2 A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee will take up bipartisan legislation next week to spur generic drug development, the committee's chairman Representative Greg Walden said on Thursday.
"Specifically the bill will require FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to prioritize, expedite and review generic applications of drug products that are currently in shortage, or where there are few manufacturers on the market," Walden said at a health subcommittee hearing.
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: