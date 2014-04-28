WASHINGTON, April 28 Republican U.S. Representative Michael Grimm, who was indicted Monday on fraud charges, said he was stepping down from the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.

In a letter to House Speaker John Boehner, the New York congressman said he was asking to be removed from the committee "in light of recent events." He added that "upon a successful resolution of pending legal matters my intention is to resume said position as an active member of the committee."

A spokesman for Boehner said the speaker "believes Rep. Grimm's decision is appropriate under the circumstances."

(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Peter Cooney)