WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the government health program for the elderly, poor and disabled on Monday, filling a critical role as Republicans fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The Senate voted 55-43 to approve Seema Verma to run the $1 trillion Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Verma is the owner of SVC, a healthcare consulting firm, and has helped redesign Medicaid programs in several states, including Indiana when Vice President Mike Pence was governor.

Verma will report to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by David Alexander)