By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 6
WASHINGTON, March 6 President Barack Obama will
soon reveal more about the administration's legal rationale for
using drone strikes, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on
Wednesday.
Holder told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that
Obama would address the issue directly "in a relatively short
period of time."
Congress has been seeking access to at least 11 memos
produced by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel
that lay out the legal rationale for using drone strikes to
target individuals overseas, but until this week had only been
allowed access to four of them.
"I heard you. The president has heard," Holder said. As a
result, the administration is prepared to make more materials
available, he said.
The Obama administration has increasingly used drone strikes
to target militants overseas. In 2011, for example, strikes in
Yemen killed U.S.-born Anwar al-Awlaki, accused of being a
leader of al Qaeda's Yemen-based affiliate, and his son, also a
U.S. citizen.
Civilian casualties from drone strikes have angered local
populations and created tension between the United States and
Pakistan and Afghanistan. Washington has sought to portray
civilian casualties as minimal, but organizations that collect
data on these attacks put the number of civilians killed in the
hundreds.
"We have talked about a need for greater transparency,"
Holder told senators.
He predicted there "would be a greater level of comfort"
about the use of drones after the information is shared.
On Tuesday, as part of a deal that led the Senate
Intelligence Committee to approve the nomination of John Brennan
as the new director of the CIA, the administration agreed to
share two more of the documents with committee members and some
staffers.
LEAK A KEY FACTOR-HOLDER
Separately, a Justice Department document on circumstances
in which Americans could be killed if they were involved in
militant activities overseas was leaked to NBC News last month.
Holder said on Wednesday that the debate started by the
leaking of that document was "one of the strongest reasons" why
it made sense to share the Office of Legal Counsel memos with
Congress.
Senators on Wednesday also questioned Holder over whether
the Obama administration would ever countenance using drone
strikes to target citizens on American soil.
In a letter to Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul, which
was made public on Tuesday, Holder said drone strikes against
Americans on U.S. soil were not anticipated, but he did not rule
them out in circumstances akin to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz questioned Holder about
whether it could ever be legal to launch strikes against U.S.
citizens on U.S. soil unless that individual was an imminent
threat.
"I would not think that would be an appropriate use of any
lethal force," Holder said.
Cruz said he intends to introduce legislation that would
clarify when deadly force against U.S. citizens on American soil
could be used.
TOO BIG TO JAIL
Iowa Republican Senator Charles Grassley probed Holder on
the administration's investigation of financial institutions,
questioning whether some entities are "too big to jail" because
of the potential financial market impact of prosecution.
He referred to the decision not to prosecute British
financial group HSBC Holdings Plc last year in a case
involving allegations of laundering drug money from Mexico. The
company instead entered into a deferred prosecution agreement
and paid $1.92 billion to U.S. authorities.
Holder conceded some institutions are so large it becomes
difficult to prosecute them because it would "have a negative
impact on the national economy perhaps even the world economy."