WASHINGTON Nov 30 A senior U.S. senator is
pressing Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia
Motors Corp on their plans to compensate customers
for inflated fuel-efficiency claims the two companies admitted
earlier this month.
Hyundai and Kia have agreed in negotiations with the
Environmental Protection Agency to reimburse customers for
additional fuel costs.
Under the plan, customers who purchased one of 13 Kia or
Hyundai models from the 2011 to 2013 model years will receive a
debit card to reimburse them for the difference in fuel economy
and an extra 15 percent will be added to the account to
acknowledge the inconvenience.
"While I believe this is a positive step, I am concerned
that many affected customers may not learn about the program or
may find it burdensome to participate," Senate Commerce
Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller said in separate letters to
the heads of Hyundai and Kia's U.S. divisions on Thursday. The
letters were posted on the Commerce Committee's website.
He pressed the executives to explain by Dec. 14 how their
companies will "maximize the effectiveness and the
accessibility" of the program and their plans to reach customers
who might not initially take advantage of it.
Four weeks ago, Hyundai and Kia conceded that they
overstated the fuel economy by at least a mile per gallon on
more than 1 million recently sold vehicles.
Moody's Investors Service has estimated the compensation
campaign could cost Hyundai $100 million a year until the cars
are scrapped. The automaker also faces lawsuits over the matter.
On Wednesday, at the Los Angeles auto show, John Krafcik,
head of Hyundai Motor America, said the automaker has sent
letters to the owners of every affected vehicle and spoken to
thousands by phone, email or in person at dealerships.
He said Hyundai has sent thousands of debit cards to owners
that will allow them to buy enough gasoline to make up the
difference between what the mileage claims were and what they
should have been.
Krafcik said Hyundai estimates 90 percent of affected owners
who have come to dealerships for odometer verification are
satisfied with the reimbursement program.
A Hyundai spokesman declined to comment further on Friday,
while a spokesman for Kia also declined to comment.