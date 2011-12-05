By Thomas Ferraro
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. Congress is
rushing to complete work on several issues affecting Americans'
pocketbooks before lawmakers adjourn for the year.
Topping the list for many is a payroll tax break set to
expire on Dec. 31. If it is not renewed, a typical family in
the United States would see their taxes increase by about
$1,000 next year.
At a time when a struggling economy has helped to push
Congress's approval rating to a record low of less than 10
percent, Democrats and Republicans are struggling to find
common ground on how to cover the projected $110 billion annual
cost of renewing the tax break. [ID:nN1E7B40KC]
Some Republicans oppose the extension, saying it eventually
could take needed funds from the Social Security retirement
program. Democrats disagree.
Here's a look at key issues facing Congress before it
adjourns this month:
JOBLESS BENEFITS
Federal unemployment insurance programs also are set to
begin expiring at the end of this month, potentially affecting
millions of jobless Americans.
Again, the debate in Congress concerns how to pay for
extending the benefits, projected to cost about $50 billion a
year. Democrats and Republicans are expected to cut a deal --
perhaps as part of an agreement on renewing the payroll tax
cut.
KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE
House Republicans want to tie a renewal of the payroll tax
break to their demands to accelerate approval of the proposed
Keystone XL pipeline between the United States and Canada.
The White House has put off a decision on the project until
after next year's presidential and congressional elections.
When complete, the pipeline would deliver about 700,000
barrels a day of crude from the oil sands in the Canadian
province of Alberta to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Republicans see the pipeline as a boon for jobs and energy,
while environmentalists oppose it because of concerns about
greenhouse gas emissions and possible spills.
GOVERNMENT FUNDING
Congress passed spending bills for a range of departments
including housing, agriculture, transportation and justice for
the remainder of this fiscal year, which ends Oct. 1, 2012.
But funding for the rest of the U.S. government must be
approved by Dec. 16. Those government functions include
defense, homeland security, labor, foreign affairs and health.
Failure to reach a funding agreement would cause a partial
government shutdown, which all sides would like to avoid given
the fragile economy and widespread disdain for Congress.
"DOC FIX"
Congress faces another Dec. 31 deadline for deciding
whether to prevent a 27 percent pay cut for Medicare
reimbursements to doctors.
Lawmakers repeatedly have avoided tackling a long-term fix
for the reimbursement formula for Medicare, the increasingly
expensive U.S. health program for those age 65 and older.
Instead, lawmakers typically have opted for short-term
solutions. They are expected to do so again.
TEMPORARY TAX BREAKS
Congress may allow several tax breaks to expire at year's
end, at least temporarily, as it pushes to increase revenues
and decrease the record $15 trillion U.S. debt.
These expiring tax breaks include deductions for state and
local sales taxes and college tuition as well as a research and
development tax credit for businesses.
A major item is a pending fix for the alternative minimum
tax. It's designed to prevent millions of middle-class income
earners from paying the tax that was meant to ensure that the
nation's wealthiest people pay at least some taxes.
Congress is likely to delay action. Lawmakers can put off
the issue until taxpayers begin filing 2012 tax returns in
January 2013.
DEFENSE BILL
House and Senate negotiators are trying to resolve
differences between their defense authorization bills, which
contain provisions opposed by the President Barack Obama's
administration.
The Senate version, for example, would broaden the
military's responsibility for holding terror suspects.
The Senate bill would also impose new sanctions on the
Central Bank of Iran. A similar measure has passed a House
committee and may soon be considered by the full House.
The administration doesn't like the proposed sanctions,
saying it prefers to work in a calibrated manner to avoid
roiling oil markets or antagonizing allies.
(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro, Donna Smith, Rachelle Younglai,
Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwell and Roberta Rampton; editing by
David Lindsey)