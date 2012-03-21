WASHINGTON, March 21 A bill to ease capital raising for small businesses passed a key procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 76 to 22 to advance the so-called JOBS Act, which passed the House of Representatives with overwhelming support earlier this month and has White House backing.

A vote for final passage may come later on Wednesday. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)