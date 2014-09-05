By Emily Stephenson and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 5
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The U.S. Congress is expected
to move quickly next week on a stop-gap funding measure to keep
government agencies open into mid-December, but a plan to
temporarily extend the U.S. Export-Import Bank's charter has
proven more elusive.
Lawmakers return from a five-week summer recess on Monday.
Their most pressing issue will be an extension of funding for
the federal government, which is set to run out when the fiscal
year ends on Sept. 30.
House Republican aides said lawmakers could vote as early as
next week to extend that funding at current levels.
They also anticipate a temporary reprieve for the embattled
Export-Import Bank, whose charter expires on Sept. 30, that
would keep it open for a few more months.
But House Republican leaders are locked in negotiations over
the bank's fate with their party's conservative wing, led by
House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling, who wants to
see the 80-year-old institution expire.
No agreements have been reached on how to proceed, David
Popp, a spokesman for the Texas Republican, said on Friday.
The bill to fund the government through the November midterm
elections is must-pass legislation. The federal government shut
down for 16 days in 2013, making Congress wildly unpopular with
voters, and neither party wants another shutdown just before a
critical election.
Negotiations over the Ex-Im Bank, which provides loans and
loan guarantees to help U.S. businesses sell products overseas,
will be tougher.
Hensarling and House conservatives say the bank represents
government interference in free markets. They want to let the
bank end when its charter expires.
Democrats and many Republicans who back the bank, however,
say it supports middle-class jobs and keeps American
manufacturing competitive with other countries.
"I know that many of us have concerns over the role of the
taxpayer in being exposed and liable to a handful of major
corporations," said Representative Robert Pittenger, a North
Carolina Republican.
"And then there are those ... who have strong commitments
inside their districts who would like to see the preservation of
this program," Pittenger said in a phone interview on Thursday.
Some aides have floated the possibility of attaching the
Ex-Im Bank to the "continuing resolution", or CR, to fund the
government, postponing the Ex-Im fight until after the midterms.
But others fear Ex-Im could put the "continuing resolution"
funding measure in jeopardy. "A lot of people want a clean CR,"
said a Republican aide.
Congressional leaders have provided little insight into
their strategy so far.
Democratic leaders in the Senate, where the trade finance
agency's role is less controversial, say they will let the House
take the lead. "We're hoping there won't be much drama," a
Senate Democratic aide said on Friday.
Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a memo
to Republicans on Thursday, listing dozens of bills he hopes to
pass in September. He did not mention the Ex-Im bank.
