WASHINGTON Dec 12 The U.S. Senate looked set to
pass a $1.1 trillion spending bill in time for a Saturday night
deadline, following a narrow House of Representatives vote that
averted a government shutdown.
The House passed the bill late on Thursday despite a revolt
by Democrats against controversial financial provisions that led
to a day of drama on Capitol Hill and exposed fraying unity
between President Barack Obama and his party.
A vote on the measure was delayed for hours after Democrats
revolted against provisions to roll back part of the Dodd-Frank
financial reform law and allow more big money political
donations, while conservative Republicans objected because the
measure did not block funds for Obama's immigration order.
While there could be some opposition to the bill from both
the left flank of the Democrats and some Republicans, it
appeared the bill would garner the 60 votes needed in the
100-seat Senate to overcome any procedural blocks.
However, it was not clear when the bill would pass. The
deadline for passing it is on Saturday night, and opponents
could seek to delay the vote until the 11th hour through
measures such as insisting on a full debate.
Shortly after passage in the House, both the House and
Senate passed a 48-hour extension to allow the Senate more time
to consider the measure. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid
said he hoped the bill would be debated on Friday.
Reid supports the bill, as does Senate Republican leader
Mitch McConnell, who is anxious to avoid another unpopular
government shutdown as the Republicans head toward taking
control of the Senate next year following their midterm election
wins in November.
Thursday's House drama featured an uneasy alliance between
the president and House Speaker John Boehner, enemies in past
budget battles but on the same side this time in pushing for
passage. It also pitted House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi,
long a staunch Obama ally, against the president.
The 1,603-page bill, negotiated by Republican and Democratic
appropriators and leaders, drew Democrats' ire in the House when
they discovered it would roll back a provision of the Dodd-Frank
law due to go into effect next year.
That provision would kill planned restrictions on
derivatives trading by large banks, allowing them to continue
trading swaps and futures in units that benefit from federal
deposit insurance and Federal Reserve loans.
Democrats said Republican leaders, flexing their new
political muscle after their midterm election wins, had gone too
far in trying to roll back Dodd-Frank.
Obama and his administration waged a last-ditch campaign to
persuade Democrats to set aside their objections, arguing that
if it failed, the party would get a worse spending deal next
year under Republican control.
In the 219-206 House vote, 67 Republicans rejected the
spending bill, largely because it failed to take action to stop
Obama's executive immigration order. But that was offset by 57
Democrats who voted in favor.
If passed by the Senate, the spending bill would fund all
government agencies through September 2015, except for the
Department of Homeland Security, which would get an extension
only through Feb. 27. Republicans intend to deny funding to the
agency to carry out Obama's order last month allowing millions
of undocumented immigrants to stay and work in the United
States.
