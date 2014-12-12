(Adds Reid, McConnell and Cruz comments)
WASHINGTON Dec 12 The U.S. Senate looked set to
pass a $1.1 trillion spending bill but it might need a few days
to overcome procedural hurdles before voting on legislation that
averts a government shutdown and ends jitters over major budget
standoffs until next fall.
After the House of Representatives narrowly approved the
bill late on Thursday following a battle that exposed fraying
unity in President Barack Obama's Democratic Party, Senate
Democratic leader Harry Reid hoped the bill would pass on Friday
to spare Americans the drama of yet another budget crisis.
Reid and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell labored to
steer the massive spending bill toward passage late Friday but
it was unclear whether they could get it done without delay.
Any senator can hold up the vote. For example, Republican
Ted Cruz, a fierce opponent of Obama's executive order offering
relief from the threat of deportation to millions of
undocumented immigrants, told reporters he wanted proceedings to
include an up or down vote on funding the order. Cruz said he
would use every tool available to bring about such a vote.
However, while there could be some opposition to the
spending measure from both the left flank of the Democrats and
some Republicans, it appeared it would garner the votes needed
to overcome procedural blocks.
Procedural delays could bring a final vote Monday morning at
the latest, according to aides. Lawmakers were making
arrangements to extend temporary federal funds, now set to
expire at midnight Saturday, until midnight Wednesday. That
would give the Senate the time it needs to sweep away procedural
roadblocks, pass the bill and ready it for Obama's signature.
A revolt over financial provisions by House Democratic
leader Nancy Pelosi, long a staunch Obama ally, led to a day of
tension on Capitol Hill on Thursday.
Democrats, aware of the need for unity when Republicans take
full control of Congress next year after their midterm election
gains, tried to tamp down speculation of a lasting split between
Obama and Pelosi. One leadership aide said Pelosi had fired a
warning shot to Republicans that House Democrats would fight
hard in the new year.
The House vote was delayed for seven hours after Democrats
balked at provisions to roll back part of the Dodd-Frank
financial reform law, an early legislative achievement of the
Obama administration that was passed in response to the 2008
financial crisis and aimed to rein in risk-taking by Wall
Street. Democrats also objected to a provision allowing bigger
political donations.
Reid urged quick passage of the bill, saying, "Since 2011 we
have lurched from crisis to crisis with the country constantly
under the threat of shutdown or financial catastrophe."
McConnell is also anxious to avoid another unpopular
government shutdown as the Republicans head toward taking
control of the Senate after the November elections that also
gave them a larger House majority.
The 1,603-page bill, negotiated by Republican and Democratic
appropriators and leaders, blindsided some Democrats and drew
their ire when they discovered it would roll back a provision of
the Dodd-Frank law due to go into effect next year.
That provision would kill planned restrictions on
derivatives trading by large banks, allowing them to continue
trading swaps and futures in units that benefit from federal
deposit insurance and Federal Reserve loans.
PLAYING DOWN THE DIVIDE
Democrats seeking to play down the Pelosi-Obama divide noted
that the two actually were in agreement that the Dodd-Frank
measure and some other Republican add-ons were objectionable,
but differed on stopping the bill because of them.
While Pelosi put up a spirited fight to kill the add-ons,
she stopped short of trying to slay the spending bill late
Thursday by demanding "no" votes by her Democrats.
The battle was a warning to Republicans against further
erosion of Dodd-Frank or the president's landmark healthcare
law, said a House Democratic leadership aide.
If such challenges arise next year, Pelosi said, "Should the
president threaten a veto, the votes will be here in the House
to sustain it."
Democratic fervor against the Dodd-Frank provision was
stirred up in part by Senator Elizabeth Warren, viewed as a
possible 2016 presidential candidate.
She repeatedly railed against it this week in Senate floor
speeches that talked of Wall Street being allowed to "gamble
with taxpayer money" and that caught fire with many House
Democrats.
In the 219-206 House vote, 67 Republicans rejected the
spending bill, largely because it failed to take action to stop
Obama's immigration order. But that was offset by 57 Democrats
who voted in favor.
If passed by the Senate, the spending bill would fund all
government agencies through September 2015, except for the
Department of Homeland Security, which would get an extension
only through Feb. 27. That is the department mainly in charge of
implementing the order announced by Obama last month.
