WASHINGTON May 11 The U.S. Congress will face a crush of major bills in the next two weeks on Pacific Rim trade, domestic surveillance, funding the military and transportation, as well as on congressional oversight of a nuclear weapons deal with Iran.

Before breaking for Memorial Day on or around May 22, the Senate and House of Representatives will try to deal with:

TRADE PROMOTION AUTHORITY:

President Barack Obama wants to negotiate trade deals, including one with 11 other Pacific Rim countries, in a way that would let Congress approve or reject, but not amend them.

"Fast-track" power, as it is known, has been approved at the committee level in the Senate and House, both controlled by Republicans. Labor unions and environmental groups want Democrats to kill the legislation.

The Senate is set for a first test vote on Tuesday. Democrats are pushing for tougher language on workers' rights and the environment. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, a fast-track opponent, wants more pressing bills to be dealt with first.

TRANSPORTATION:

At the end of May, a federal fund expires for road-building, bridge repairs, mass transit and other transportation projects. Congress has been unable to agree on how to replenish it.

With little time left before funds run out and summer construction getting underway, Congress might patch the fund for 60 days, if it cannot agree on a longer-term solution.

DOMESTIC SURVEILLANCE:

The House was expected to pass legislation this week ending bulk collection by the government of Americans' telephone data, but letting the government seek records directly from telephone companies if it has a specific reason.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, backed by some Senate heavyweights, including John McCain, has called for extending the current program through 2020.

The current program will expire on June 1 and the outlook for this issue was murky.

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL:

The House could vote as soon as Wednesday on legislation to give Congress oversight of a potential deal with Iran aimed at keeping it from developing nuclear weapons. On May 7, the Senate voted 98-1 for the legislation, which would give Congress the right to reject the deal. A strong vote is expected in the House on a bill that the Obama administration now supports.

DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION:

The House aims to debate this week authorizing Pentagon weapons purchases next year, along with military operations. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Andre Grenon)